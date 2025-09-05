HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump hosts 'high-IQ group' Nadella, Pichai at White House dinner

United States President Donald Trump has applauded Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google chief Sundar Pichai for their work, while the two Indian-American technology executives thanked him for his leadership and praised him for his policies for the tech and AI sectors.

Trump hosted a power-packed cohort of technology executives for dinner at the White House on Thursday, saying the "high IQ group" is leading a revolution in business.

"The most brilliant people are gathered around this table. This is definitely a high IQ group and I'm very proud of them," Trump said, sitting at the centre of a long table and flanked by First Lady Melania Trump, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on one side and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the other. 

Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook sat across the table from Trump, while Nadella was seated toward one end of the table.

"It's an honour to be here with this group of people. They're leading a revolution in business and in genius and in every other work you can imagine," Trump said Thursday.

After making opening remarks, Trump invited the technology leaders sitting at the table to share their thoughts. 

In his brief comments, Pichai said that the "AI moment is one of the most transformative moments any of us have ever seen or will see in our lifetimes. So making sure the US is at the forefront."

Pichai said the Trump administration is investing a lot in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and termed the 'AI Action Plan', unveiled in July by the White House, as a "great start".

"We look forward to working together. And thanks for your leadership," Pichai said to Trump. 

"Great job you're doing. Incredible, really," Trump told Pichai.

Turning to Nadella, Trump said the Microsoft chief "has done a pretty good job" and added that he owned the Microsoft stock that has gone from USD 28 to now over USD 500. "What a job you've done," Trump said to Nadella.

Nadella thanked Trump "for bringing us all together" and for the policies he has put in place for the United States to lead in the sector.

Nadella said that it is not just innovation that makes the industry unique, "but it's the market access that you (Trump) have obviously championed for us all over the world and also the trust the world has in American technology. 

"I think that everything that you are doing in terms of setting in place the platform where the rest of the world can not only use our technology, but trust our technology more than any other alternative, is perhaps the most important issue, and you and your policies are really helping a lot," Nadella said.

The Microsoft chief also expressed gratitude to the First Lady for "hosting what I think is perhaps the most defining issue, which is about skilling and economic opportunity that comes with AI."

Trump lauded Nadella, saying "A really amazing job you've done." -- PTI

