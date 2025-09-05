'The Bengal Files' not released in WB; director reacts

19:29

Director Vivek Agnihotri on Friday expressed anguish that his latest film, The Bengal Files, was not being screened in theatres across West Bengal on the day of its release, alleging political pressure and intimidation behind what he called an "unofficial ban."





The film, concluding part of Agnihotri's Files Trilogy, revisits the August 1946 Calcutta killings, which were triggered by the Muslim League's call for Direct Action Day, leading to widespread communal violence, mass casualties, and eventually Mahatma Gandhi's peace fast at Beleghata.





Regretting that the film cannot be seen in theatres in city and state, Agnihotri in a post on X said, "I know that pain has touched their souls. It's your film now. #TheBengalFiles is in cinemas now. (except WEST BENGAL & Pakistan)".





In another post, Agnihotri said, "There was a time when Tagore dreamt of a Bengal without fear. In today's Bengal, the government has banned #TheBengalFiles, the boldest film ever made on Hindu genocide. Please watch The Bengal Files in theaters as your protest. In cinemas tomorrow."





In an 'open letter' addressed to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, actor-producer Pallavi Joshi alleged that theatre owners have told the makers of the film that they were being intimidated, threatened and are refusing to screen it, fearing "violence by ruling party workers".





"The Bengal Files unravels the long-suppressed truth of the Hindu genocide of Direct Action Day, the horrors of Noakhali, and the trauma of Partition," she said in the letter.





"There is no official ban, yet an unofficial ban silences the film before people can see it," she added.





In the post accompanying the letter, Agnihotri said that multiplex chains in the state have refused the film's release under "political pressure and threats by the ruling party".





A senior Eastern India Motion Picture Association official told PTI, "I cannot say why the film was not being slotted for screening in any theatres in West Bengal from today (September 5). It is the discretion of hall owners and multiplex owners".





Navin Chokhani, the owner of Navina in south Kolkata, told PTI that the theatre is already under an arrangement to screen Baaghi 4, while Bengali film Dhumketu is also being shown. "For us, showing another film is not possible," he added.





A spokesperson of Menoka cinema said the theatre is screening 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' and the 2024 Bengali hit Bahurupi, and has no slot left for The Bengal Files.





Priya Cinema's owner Arijit Dutta said, "We have Baaghi 4 and two Bengali films, Ahana: The Light Within and Jhor, from September 5. There is no slot left for The Bengal Files."





Multiplex chains such as PVR Inox, Cinepolis and SVF Cinemas would also not be screening the film. Their spokespersons could not be reached for a comment.





The trailer launch of the film at a hotel in the city was stopped on August 17.





TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had then accused Agnihotri of trying to drive a wedge in society by his "propaganda" film to fulfil the BJP's political agenda.





The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Kumarr and Sourav Das in leading roles. -- PTI