HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pilot arrested for secretly filming women with spy camera

Fri, 05 September 2025
Share:
16:50
image
A pilot of a private airline was arrested for allegedly trying to film her on a hidden camera in Shani Bazar in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.
   
The woman raised an alarm when she saw the 31-year-old man recording videos of her in the market in Kishangarh village in New Delhi on Saturday, they said.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said he allegedly used lighter-shaped spy camera to film videos of unsuspecting women.
 
A case under sections 77 (voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kishangarh police station, and an investigation was taken up.
 
During the investigation, CCTV from the area was thoroughly reviewed, and the suspect's image was circulated among police networks.
 
With the help of local intelligence and secret informers, the man was traced and apprehended, police said. During interrogation, Priyadarshi allegedly confessed to recording women without their consent.
 
A hidden spy camera was recovered from his possession, they said. Further investigation into the case is underway, officials said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

We've lost India, Russia to darkest, deepest China: Trump
We've lost India, Russia to darkest, deepest China: Trump

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

LIVE! My intention was...: Ajit Pawar on rebuking IPS officer
LIVE! My intention was...: Ajit Pawar on rebuking IPS officer

'14 terrorists, 34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX': Mumbai on high alert
'14 terrorists, 34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX': Mumbai on high alert

As the police make security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, the traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said.

AI Express Delhi-Indore flight makes 'PAN-PAN' call mid-air
AI Express Delhi-Indore flight makes 'PAN-PAN' call mid-air

An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Indore, carrying 161 passengers, experienced an engine fault mid-air. The pilot issued a 'PAN-PAN' call, indicating a non-life-threatening emergency, and the plane landed safely in Indore with a...

'Bihar, bidis start with B': Congress's GST post sparks row
'Bihar, bidis start with B': Congress's GST post sparks row

Union Minister Nityanand Rai launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that the party takes "pleasure" in insulting Bihar and its people.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV