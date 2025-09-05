HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No place for Muslims: BJP's Alisha Abdullah accuses party of ignoring minorities

Fri, 05 September 2025
18:12
BJP functionary and car racer Alisha Abdullah has claimed that minorities were not given any representation in nominating them as office bearers for various wings of the party in Tamil Nadu.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of representation, she said the list of office bearers announced for various wings of the BJP on September 4 did not have a single Muslim.

She had joined the BJP inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former state chief K Annamalai, whom she believed had a clear vision of "no religion, no caste and pure hard work."

"Being a renowned sports personality of India, this is very dishearting... I have worked 3 yrs really hard for this party, day & night," Alisha said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"This proves Muslims have no place. Sad that all my hard work has gone to trash. Out of 28 presidents, there are No Christians or Muslims," she said in the post and accused a senior functionary of "insulting" her. -- PTI  

