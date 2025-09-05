HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
My intention was...: Ajit Pawar on rebuking IPS officer

Fri, 05 September 2025
16:54
image
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday reacted to a viral video showing him purportedly rebuking a woman IPS officer over a phone call.

Following a controversy over him "threatening" a woman police officer who was cracking down on illegal excavation in Maharashtra's Solapur, Pawar said he was only trying to prevent an escalation in the situation on the ground and that he had no intention of "interfering" with law enforcement.

Pawar's clarification comes after the viral video lead to uproar on social media and a huge controversy.

"My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further," he said on X.

He further said," I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage and I value the rule of law above all. I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law."

