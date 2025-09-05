HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh visarjan

Fri, 05 September 2025
Share:
14:30
Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganesh festival, in Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

For the first time, the police will use artificial intelligence for route management and other traffic-related updates, he said.

As many as 12 additional commissioners of police, 40 deputy commissioners, 61 assistant commissioners, 3,000 officers and 18,000 police personnel will be part of the deployment, the official said.

He said that apart from this, 14 companies of the State Reserve Police Force, four of the Central Armed Police Forces, quick response teams, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) will also be stationed.

At least 6,500 community Ganesh idols and 1.75 lakh household idols will be immersed at various beaches, other water bodies, and 205 artificial lakes in the city, said Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

The police have prepared the security detail with the help of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, he said, adding that life guards will also be stationed at immersion sites.

Drones will be used to monitor crowds along with 10,000 CCTVs across the city, while flying private drones has been prohibited.

Traffic police will also be deployed in the city to ensure a smooth movement of vehicles, said Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra face look out circular
LIVE! Actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra face look out circular

'14 terrorists, 34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX': Mumbai on high alert
'14 terrorists, 34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX': Mumbai on high alert

As the police make security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, the traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said.

'Bihar, bidis start with B': Congress's GST post sparks row
'Bihar, bidis start with B': Congress's GST post sparks row

Union Minister Nityanand Rai launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that the party takes "pleasure" in insulting Bihar and its people.

Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped
Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped

"The woman, in her statement, told police that she was standing at Fatuha railway station to catch a train on Tuesday. The accused forcibly took her away at gunpoint to a deserted place nearby and raped her. She did not know the duo,"...

Alto, Wagon R Prices May Drop By 40,000 To 67,000
Alto, Wagon R Prices May Drop By 40,000 To 67,000

'GST reduction will help larger and high-end cars too.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV