Multiple quakes hit Afghanistan; over 2,200 dead

Afghanistan continued to reel under earthquakes as another tremor of magnitude 4.9 struck the nation in the early hours of Friday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).





Sharing the details on X, the NCS said, 'EQ of M: 4.9, On: 05/09/2025 03:16:43 IST, Lat: 34.57 N, Long: 70.42 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan.'



This came after two earthquakes of magnitudes 5.8 and 4.1 struck the region in the late hours of Thursday, as per the NCS.



According to the NCS, the first earthquake of 5.8 magnitude occurred at 10:26 PM on Thursday, and the second earthquake of 4.1 magnitude occurred at 11:58 pm on the same day.



Meanwhile, the death toll from the 6.0-magnitude quake that struck the mountainous and remote eastern part of the country late on Sunday has reached over 2,200, as hundreds more bodies have been recovered from destroyed houses in mountain villages.



Most of the casualties have been in Kunar province, where people typically live in wood and mud-brick houses along steep river valleys separated by high mountains. -- Agencies