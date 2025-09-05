HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra minister receives 1st car delivery from Tesla showroom in Mumbai

Fri, 05 September 2025
Share:
12:49
image
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday received the first delivery of a car from Tesla's newly launched showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, calling it his attempt towards raising awareness of electric vehicle (EV) adoption. 

The minister, who booked the Model Y a day after the American automaker launched its first showroom in India in July, said he plans to gift the car to his grandson as a symbolic step towards building "early awareness" of green mobility.

"I have taken delivery of the Tesla to spread awareness about electric mobility among citizens, especially the younger generation. I want children to see these cars early and understand the importance of sustainable transportation," said Pratap Sarnaik.

The Shiv Sena minister said Maharashtra has set the goal of ushering in a major EV transition in the next decade, aligned with the Prime Minister's clean mobility vision. The state has also announced multiple incentives, including toll exemptions on Atal Setu and the Samruddhi Expressway, he said.

"Even if the cost is slightly higher today, what matters more is setting the right example and accelerating EV adoption."

He said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has already procured nearly 5,000 e-buses for public transport, with charging stations being set up across the state. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! '34 human bombs, 400 kg RDX': Mumbai Police gets threat
LIVE! '34 human bombs, 400 kg RDX': Mumbai Police gets threat

Ajit Pawar 'rebukes' woman IPS officer, video goes viral
Ajit Pawar 'rebukes' woman IPS officer, video goes viral

A video has surfaced of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar purportedly chiding a woman IPS officer who was taking action against illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil in Solapur district. NCP claims Pawar didn't intend to stop...

Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped
Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped

"The woman, in her statement, told police that she was standing at Fatuha railway station to catch a train on Tuesday. The accused forcibly took her away at gunpoint to a deserted place nearby and raped her. She did not know the duo,"...

Actor held in Thane for running prostitution racket
Actor held in Thane for running prostitution racket

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have arrested an actor for allegedly running a prostitution racket and forcing aspiring women actors into the trade. Two women active in TV serials and Bangla cinema were rescued.

'US Is An Important Market For Us'
'US Is An Important Market For Us'

Businesses are testing new markets, tapping into domestic demand, and pushing the government for relief.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV