Karnataka CM downplays demand for NIA probe in Dharmasthala case

Fri, 05 September 2025
18:34
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday downplayed calls for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into allegations of multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala, saying the case is already being investigated by the state police through a Special Investigating Team (SIT).

The chief minister was responding to questions about Hindu and Jain seers meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an NIA probe into the case.

"We have constituted SIT, they are police. Who is in NIA? They too are police," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The opposition BJP and JD-S have also demanded an NIA probe, targeting the Congress government over its handling of the case.

They alleged a conspiracy behind the "smear campaign" against Dharmasthala and the local Hindu temple.

The controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed to have buried several bodies, including women showing signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, with implications pointing to the administrators of the local temple.

The SIT, tasked by the state government to probe the allegations, has conducted search operations and digs at multiple locations identified by the complainant in forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River, where skeletal remains were recovered at two sites. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

We've lost India, Russia to China: Trump's cryptic post
We've lost India, Russia to China: Trump's cryptic post

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

LIVE! Trump hosts 'high-IQ group' Nadella, Pichai at White House
LIVE! Trump hosts 'high-IQ group' Nadella, Pichai at White House

India rejects Trump aide's 'laundromat for Kremlin' remarks
India rejects Trump aide's 'laundromat for Kremlin' remarks

India has rejected White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro's comments on New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil, calling them 'inaccurate and misleading'. The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after...

My intention was...: Pawar on video of 'rebuking' IPS officer
My intention was...: Pawar on video of 'rebuking' IPS officer

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accuses Ajit Pawar of protecting 'thieves' after a video surfaces showing Pawar allegedly chiding an IPS officer for taking action against illegal excavation. Raut demands Pawar's resignation.

Pilot held for filming women with lighter-shaped spy camera
Pilot held for filming women with lighter-shaped spy camera

The woman raised an alarm when she saw the 31-year-old man recording videos of her in the market in Kishangarh village in New Delhi on Saturday, they said.

