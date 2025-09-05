HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndusInd Bank denies Ex-CFO's allegations

Fri, 05 September 2025
IndusInd Bank on Thursday denied allegations made by its former chief financial officer against the banks chairman, stating that the claims were completely devoid of merit and merely an attempt to deflect due process of law and accountability.

In Q4FY25, the bank reported a loss of Rs 2,329 crore after ramping up provisions and reversing incorrectly booked revenues and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments.

According to media reports, former CFO Gobind Jain wrote a letter to the prime minister seeking removal of the banks chairman Sunil Mehta from his position, alleging the latters involvement in covering up the accounting lapses.

'The bank categorically rejects these allegations against the board chairman and others, which are completely devoid of merit and an attempt to deflect due process of law and accountability,' IndusInd Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Jain resigned from the bank in January, much before the accounting lapses came into light. In his resignation letter, he cited pursuing opportunities outside the bank or within the promoter group.

'The board has collectively taken decisions to address incidents of gross irregularity, suspected fraud and dereliction of duty that were brought to the attention of the board. The bank has made disclosures in a fair and transparent manner based on investigations conducted by independent internal and external experts,' IndusInd Bank said, adding that the bank has also reported the matter to regulators and law enforcement agencies for which the bank is fully cooperating and has submitted all information and documents.

Following the disclosures of accounting lapses, Sumant Kathpalia, then the MD&CEO, and then deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigned in April taking moral responsibility.

Rajiv Anand has recently taken charge as IndusInd Bank's MD & CEO. Anand was deputy managing director of Axis Bank earlier.

-- Business Standard

