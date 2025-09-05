HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian smuggling cannabis variant worth Rs 100 million held in Sri Lanka

Fri, 05 September 2025
20:01
An Indian national was arrested while attempting to smuggle in 10.75 kilograms of Kush worth over Rs 100 million (INR 29 million) at the international airport here on Friday, a local media report said.
   
The Indian national was arrested at the green channel of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in the morning.
 
The 43-year-old arrested works as a salesman at a shoe store in New Delhi, news portal Ada Derana said.
 
A senior Customs Department official said that they used the scanning machines installed in the green channel to detect the consignment of illegal intoxicants, according to the Daily Mirror.
 
The authorities said he purchased the consignment of Kush from Bangkok, Thailand, Ada Derana added.
 
Kush, a variety or strain of the indica subspecies of cannabis plant, is known for high intoxication. -- PTI 

