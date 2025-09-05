HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India slams Trump advisor's 'Brahmins profiting' remark

Fri, 05 September 2025
Share:
17:49
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro
The ministry of external affairs on Friday dismissed 'Brahmins' remarks by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, calling them "inaccurate." 

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen some inaccurate statements made by him. We reject them."

Earlier, while defending the 50% tariff on imports from India imposed by US President Donald Trump, Navarro had claimed that "Brahmins" are profiteering at the expense of Indian people.

Referring to India as 'nothing but a laundromat for the Kremlin', Navarro, during an interview with Fox News, accused New Delhi of enabling trade imbalances and geopolitical alliances that run counter to US interests. 

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy approach while calling him a 'great leader', suggesting that India's engagement with Russia and China undermines its status as the world's largest democracy.

'And on top of that, by the way, 25 per cent or 50 per cent is because India is the Maharaja of tariffs. They have the highest tariffs in the world. They won't let us sell to them, so who gets hurt, workers in America, taxpayers in America... Ukrainians in cities are getting killed by Russian drones,' the White House trade adviser said.

'So, you know, look, Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...when he's the leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I would just simply say to the Indian people. Please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop,' he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India slams Trump advisor's 'Brahmins profiting' remark
LIVE! India slams Trump advisor's 'Brahmins profiting' remark

We've lost India, Russia to China: Trump's cryptic post
We've lost India, Russia to China: Trump's cryptic post

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

My intention was...: Pawar on video of 'rebuking' IPS officer
My intention was...: Pawar on video of 'rebuking' IPS officer

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accuses Ajit Pawar of protecting 'thieves' after a video surfaces showing Pawar allegedly chiding an IPS officer for taking action against illegal excavation. Raut demands Pawar's resignation.

Pilot held for filming women with lighter-shaped spy camera
Pilot held for filming women with lighter-shaped spy camera

The woman raised an alarm when she saw the 31-year-old man recording videos of her in the market in Kishangarh village in New Delhi on Saturday, they said.

Mumbai on alert after '34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX' threat
Mumbai on alert after '34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX' threat

As the police make security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, the traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV