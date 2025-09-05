India slams Trump advisor's 'Brahmins profiting' remark

17:49

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro

The ministry of external affairs on Friday dismissed 'Brahmins' remarks by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, calling them "inaccurate."





In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen some inaccurate statements made by him. We reject them."





Earlier, while defending the 50% tariff on imports from India imposed by US President Donald Trump, Navarro had claimed that "Brahmins" are profiteering at the expense of Indian people.





Referring to India as 'nothing but a laundromat for the Kremlin', Navarro, during an interview with Fox News, accused New Delhi of enabling trade imbalances and geopolitical alliances that run counter to US interests.





He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy approach while calling him a 'great leader', suggesting that India's engagement with Russia and China undermines its status as the world's largest democracy.





'And on top of that, by the way, 25 per cent or 50 per cent is because India is the Maharaja of tariffs. They have the highest tariffs in the world. They won't let us sell to them, so who gets hurt, workers in America, taxpayers in America... Ukrainians in cities are getting killed by Russian drones,' the White House trade adviser said.





'So, you know, look, Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...when he's the leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I would just simply say to the Indian people. Please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop,' he added.