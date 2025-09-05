In a real 'Kerala story', Onam procession greeted by Prophet's Day celebrants

17:18

Onam pookalam at CSTM station in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The Onam celebrations in Kerala, participated by people across religions, on Friday witnessed a joyous spectacle at Yakkara-Murikkavu in Palakkad district when a procession led by a Mahabali-clad person being greeted by 'Duff' drums by the Madrassa students of a nearby Juma Masjid on Friday.





The students were celebrating the "Nabi Dinam," (Eid-e-Milad) which coincided with the "Thiruvonam" day in the month of Chingam in the Malayalam calendar this year.





The Prophet's Day, Eid-e-Milad, is the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.





In a display of the real 'Kerala Story,' the occasion was cheered by television channels.





While the King Mahabali reached Murikkavu where the Eid-e-Milad procession was on, with the accompaniment of 'Chenda' percussion instrument, the children who came from the mosque greeted them with their Duff drums, bringing cheer to the onlookers.





"It was a great spectacle. I have not experienced such a delight in the last five years," Das Kalasala, who donned the role of Mahabali in the procession, told reporters.





The Murikkavu Juma Masjid representatives also said it was a great message from Kerala for the whole world.





Onam is celebrated by Malayalis across the world, cutting across religious beliefs, as a state festival in memory of a glorious era when the land was ruled by King Mahabali, when all people were treated as equals.





Meanwhile, in a statement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted the people on the Prophet's Day.





"The ideals of equality and friendship are at the heart of the messages of Prophet Muhammad. The memory of the Prophet gives us the energy to lead a happy social life with a high level of humanity," he said in the message.





"Let us work together to make this world more beautiful and a place where everyone can live together in harmony," the Chief Minister said. -- PTI