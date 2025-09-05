IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in Delhi on Saturday

19:54

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.9 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent in the morning and 78 per cent in the evening.





Rainfall was recorded at several weather stations in the national capital in the last 24 hours. Safdarjung logged 7.6 mm, Palam 13.3 mm, Lodhi Road 3.2 mm, Ridge 5.2 mm, while Aya Nagar did not record any rainfall.





Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Safdarjung received 0.1 mm, Palam 4.2 mm, Lodhi Road 0.4 mm, Ridge 1.5 mm and Aya Nagar none.





For Saturday, the weather department has forecast thunderstorms and rain.





The minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 34 degrees Celsius, it has predicted.





Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood in the 'satisfactory' category, recorded an AQI index of 67 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).





According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'. -- PTI