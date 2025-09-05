'Bihar, Bidis start with B': Cong's GST post sparks row

13:16

The Kerala unit of the Congress has stoked a controversy with a social media post targeting the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.





In a now-deleted post on X, the party remarked that "Bidis and Bihar start with B" and "can no longer be considered a sin," in reference to the GST reduction on bidis, a traditional tobacco product.





Union Minister Nityanand Rai launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that the party takes "pleasure" in insulting Bihar and its people.

"Congress leaders across the country and all RJD leaders in Bihar take a pleasure in insulting Biharis. They take pride in humiliating Biharis and Bihari pride. People of Bihar will teach lesson to all such people who hurt Biharis and their self-respect...What will they (Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav) say (about this), it is they who make them say all this," Nityanand Rai said.





Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also criticised the Congress, asserting that following the insult of PM Narendra Modi's mother, Bihar is now being insulted, which shows the "true character of the Congress party.





Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said that Kerala Congress's post revealed the ideology of the opposition party over what it thinks of Bihar citizens.

"The Congress party has displayed their mindset and thinking for Bihar. Congress leaders insult Bihar and Biharis. Through Congress Kerala's post, you must have understood that insulting Biharis is the job of the Congress party. People of Bihar are asking the Congress party whether they are comparing Biharis with Bidis? Congress has insulted the common people of Bihar, especially the poor; the public of Bihar can never forgive them," Jaiswal told reporters.



