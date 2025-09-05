HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Bihar, Bidis start with B': Cong's GST post sparks row

Fri, 05 September 2025
13:16
The Kerala unit of the Congress has stoked a controversy with a social media post targeting the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

In a now-deleted post on X, the party remarked that "Bidis and Bihar start with B" and "can no longer be considered a sin," in reference to the GST reduction on bidis, a traditional tobacco product.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that the party takes "pleasure" in insulting Bihar and its people. 
 
"Congress leaders across the country and all RJD leaders in Bihar take a pleasure in insulting Biharis. They take pride in humiliating Biharis and Bihari pride. People of Bihar will teach lesson to all such people who hurt Biharis and their self-respect...What will they (Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav) say (about this), it is they who make them say all this," Nityanand Rai said.

 Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also criticised the Congress, asserting that following the insult of PM Narendra Modi's mother, Bihar is now being insulted, which shows the "true character of the Congress party.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said that Kerala Congress's post revealed the ideology of the opposition party over what it thinks of Bihar citizens. 
 
 "The Congress party has displayed their mindset and thinking for Bihar. Congress leaders insult Bihar and Biharis. Through Congress Kerala's post, you must have understood that insulting Biharis is the job of the Congress party. People of Bihar are asking the Congress party whether they are comparing Biharis with Bidis? Congress has insulted the common people of Bihar, especially the poor; the public of Bihar can never forgive them," Jaiswal told reporters.

As the police make security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, the traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said.

"The woman, in her statement, told police that she was standing at Fatuha railway station to catch a train on Tuesday. The accused forcibly took her away at gunpoint to a deserted place nearby and raped her. She did not know the duo,"...

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have arrested an actor for allegedly running a prostitution racket and forcing aspiring women actors into the trade. Two women active in TV serials and Bangla cinema were rescued.

A video has surfaced of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar purportedly chiding a woman IPS officer who was taking action against illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil in Solapur district. NCP claims Pawar didn't intend to stop...

