HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay visits Ram temple in Ayodhya

Fri, 05 September 2025
Share:
13:59
image
Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday on a four-hour visit, during which he offered prayers at the Ram temple and other prominent shrines.
 
Tobgay landed at the Ayodhya airport around 9:30 am by a special Indian Air Force plane. He was given a red-carpet welcome by the district administration and was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta along with senior administrative and police officials.
 
From the airport, his convoy travelled through the Allahabad and Lucknow-Gorakhpur highways to reach the Ram temple. Strict security arrangements were in place with PAC, CRPF, SSF, Civil Police, ATS and STF personnel deployed across the city. Officials said both the Prime Minister's Office and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office closely monitored the visit.
 
Tobgay had 'darshan' at the Ram Lalla temple, Hanumangarhi and other prominent temples in Ayodhya. A special lunch was also organised in his honour, officials added.
 
The Bhutanese prime minister is expected to depart for Delhi from Ayodhya around 1:30 pm.
 
Earlier in the day, Shahi, while waiting at the airport to welcome Tobgay, told reporters, "There is an arrangement for a grand welcome for him. India and Bhutan share very cordial relations for a long time. Leaders of both nations frequently visit each other, and we consider this as an important visit." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'14 terrorists, 34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX': Mumbai on high alert
'14 terrorists, 34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX': Mumbai on high alert

As the police make security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, the traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said.

LIVE! 'Bihar, Bidis start with B': Cong's GST post sparks row
LIVE! 'Bihar, Bidis start with B': Cong's GST post sparks row

Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped
Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped

"The woman, in her statement, told police that she was standing at Fatuha railway station to catch a train on Tuesday. The accused forcibly took her away at gunpoint to a deserted place nearby and raped her. She did not know the duo,"...

Actor held in Thane for running prostitution racket
Actor held in Thane for running prostitution racket

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have arrested an actor for allegedly running a prostitution racket and forcing aspiring women actors into the trade. Two women active in TV serials and Bangla cinema were rescued.

Ajit Pawar 'rebukes' woman IPS officer, video goes viral
Ajit Pawar 'rebukes' woman IPS officer, video goes viral

A video has surfaced of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar purportedly chiding a woman IPS officer who was taking action against illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil in Solapur district. NCP claims Pawar didn't intend to stop...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV