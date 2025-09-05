HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra face look out circular

Fri, 05 September 2025
The Mumbai police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case, officials said on Friday.
The LOC was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of the city police as the couple makes frequent international trips, an official said. 

A case was registered against the actor and her husband at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping a businessman of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal, he said. 

A Lookout Circular is a mechanism used to prevent a person from leaving the country or to track their movements, typically by issuing an alert to immigration and border control points. -- PTI 

