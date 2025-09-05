'34 human bombs, 400 kg RDX': Mumbai Police gets threat

12:22

The Mumbai Police on Friday said a threat call was received in which the caller claimed that 34 "human bombs" carrying "400 kg of RDX" have been planted in 34 vehicles for a blast that will "shake the entire city".





"Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast," news agency ANI reported quoting the Mumbai Police.





The Mumbai Police said it is on alert and security across the state has been enhanced.