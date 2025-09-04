HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yamuna floodwater triggers massive traffic snarls in Delhi

Thu, 04 September 2025
11:14
Yamuna floodwater caused massive traffic jams in several key stretches of the national capital on Thursday, bringing vehicular movement to a crawl at multiple points, including Kashmere Gate, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and the Kalindi Kunj area. 

The sudden inundation disrupted morning rush-hour traffic, leaving commuters stuck for long hours. Several people took to social media and reported bumper-to-bumper traffic, saying that even short distances like two kilometres were taking hours to cover. Many said they had to leave their vehicles at home and shift to Delhi Metro to reach offices on time. Traffic police said heavy congestion was reported along stretches near the Yamuna river, with several points submerged.

"Traffic jams were witnessed at Kashmere Gate, along the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, and around Kalindi Kunj where floodwater accumulated on carriageways. Diversions had to be made to regulate movement," an official said. To manage the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters, specifically urging those travelling from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards Rajghat to use alternate routes. -- PTI

