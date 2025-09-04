Woman alleges dowry harassment, husband's second marriage

08:58





According to police, Savita Pathak, a resident of Khajuri village, she married Ranjit Tiwari on June 2 this year. In her complainht, she claimed that soon after the wedding, her husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and two other relatives began harassing her for a dowry of Rs 1 lakh in cash and a motorcycle.





The complainant further alleged that Ranjit developed relations with a woman from a village in Chhapia police station area and, on June 27, eloped with her. She said that with the connivance of his family, he secretly married the other woman. When she protested, Savita alleged, her husband and in-laws abused her, taunted her for not bringing dowry, and threatened to kill her. She later returned to her parental home and narrated the incident to her family.

Police have registered a case against six members of a woman's in-laws' family on charges of dowry harassment, while her husband has also been accused of marrying another woman, officials said on Thursday.