'White House pushing Modi closer to Russia and China'

Thu, 04 September 2025
08:45
Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Thursday (local time) lambasted US President Donald Trump for pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi closer to Russia and China in the backdrop of 50% tariffs imposed on India, ruining decades of hard work by the previous US administration. 

In a post on X, Bolton stated, "The White House has set US-India relations back decades, pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Beijing has cast itself as an alternative to the US and Donald Trump."

He slammed Trump's tariff policy, asserting that it has "shredded" decades of Western efforts to align India away from its Cold War ties with the then Soviet Union (Russia) and address the growing threat from China. 

In a series of posts on X on Monday (local time), Bolton accused Trump of jeopardising strategic gains with his economic approach, while also suggesting that the policy has handed Chinese President Xi Jinping an opportunity to reshape the geopolitical landscape in the East. 

"The West has spent decades trying to wean India away from its Cold War attachment to the Soviet Union/ Russia, and cautioning India on the threat posed by China. Donald Trump has shredded decades of efforts with his disastrous tariff policy," Bolton stated in one of his posts. 

"Donald Trump's unwillingness to consider diplomatic moves in a larger strategic context has given Xi Jinping an opportunity to reset the East," another post read.

John Bolton is a former American government official who served as national security adviser (2018-19) to Donald Trump in his first stint as US President. He later resigned from his position over differences with Trump on the administration's foreign policy at that time. 

His remarks come at a time when New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil. -- ANI

