Video of Ajit Pawar 'rebuking' woman IPS officer goes viral

Thu, 04 September 2025
21:30
A video has surfaced of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar purportedly chiding a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was in the midst of taking action against illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil in Solapur district.

NCP, however, claimed that Pawar didn't intend to stop the action but might have berated the officer to placate party workers. It also said that the clip of the incident, which reportedly took place two days ago, has been intentionally leaked.

In the video aired on regional news channels, Pawar purportedly speaks to Anjana Krishna, sub-divisional police officer, Karmala, from the phone of an NCP worker.

However, the IPS officer doesn't recognise his voice.

Pawar then makes a video call to the police officer and purportedly sternly asks her to stop action against illegal excavation of murrum, which is widely used as a sub-base and filling material for road construction.

As per the viral clip, Krishna is heard saying she could not figure out that the deputy CM was talking to her. Pawar then asks if she recognises his face. 

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the video has been deliberately leaked.

"Ajit Dada may have chided the IPS officer to placate party workers. He didn't mean to stop the action completely," Tatkare said.

Ajit Pawar is known for his straight talk and never supports any illegal activity, said Tatkare.

"He perhaps meant to stop the action briefly just to defuse the situation," added the NCP leader. -- PTI

