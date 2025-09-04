HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP woman preparing for IAS exam shot dead in suspected honour killing

Thu, 04 September 2025
21:57
A 24-year-old IAS aspirant was shot dead allegedly by her differently abled brother with the connivance of their mother in a suspected case of honour killing, following which the two accused were arrested, police said in  Hardoi on Thursday.

While the two accused tried to pass off the death as suicide, forensic examination revealed the bullet entered the victim's head through the left side, while the pistol was found in her right hand, raising the police's suspicion.

Manvi Mishra was found dead at her parents' home in Aliyapur village under Pali police station limits on Sunday morning.

Even though her kin claimed she committed suicide, the investigation revealed that she was killed allegedly for marrying against her family's wishes, Circle Officer (Shahabad) Alok Raj Narayan said.

According to police, Mishra married Abhinav Katiyar, a government school principal from Bareilly, in January this year through an Arya Samaj ceremony and court registration.

She was staying at her parental home while preparing for the UPSC civil services examination.

During questioning, her brother, Ashutosh Mishra, confessed to shooting her with a country-made pistol, police said, adding that her mother has also been arrested for alleged conspiracy in the crime.   -- PTI

