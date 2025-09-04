HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Today, A Single Leak Can Travel Across Digital Networks In Seconds'

Thu, 04 September 2025
Share:
09:02
image
Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday called for greater internal controls and strict confidentiality of price sensitive information by listed banks in order to prevent insider trading.

The Sebi chair was addressing managing directors and other key officials of listed banks in a session on Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

If an employee does not require the information for legitimate purposes, Pandey added, they should not have access to it. Further, even informal sharing of information in casual meetings must also be treated as serious breach.

"Weak controls are considered the prime reason for the frauds," said the Sebi chief, while emphasising the dual responsibilities on banks for information related to their own bank and those concerning other corporates.

As banks sanction major loans, are part of debt restructuring negotiations, repayment settlements, and participate in committee of creditors proceeding for stressed assets, they have access to the price sensitive information on other listed companies which could impact the stock prices.

"Your role as managing directors is not limited to overseeing your bank's own compliance. It extends to ensuring that information about other companies, which you hold as fiduciaries, is protected with the same rigour and confidentiality as your own organisation's sensitive data," the Sebi chief stated.

Every piece of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) should be accounted for, and every disclosure should be timely and accurate, and employees must have codes of conduct and written policies on the same, Pandey stated.

The Sebi chair's comments come at a time when the regulator is probing alleged insider trading and delayed disclosures in the IndusInd Bank matter.

-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! GST overhaul eight years too late: Chidambaram
LIVE! GST overhaul eight years too late: Chidambaram

GST 2.0: What Is Taxed, What Is Exempted
GST 2.0: What Is Taxed, What Is Exempted

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

Bihar polls or Trump tariffs?: Oppn on GST reforms
Bihar polls or Trump tariffs?: Oppn on GST reforms

Victory wrested from regime that only listens when forced, the TMC said on GST exemption on insurance.

'India's got big problems': Trump warns of 'phase-2, phase-3'
'India's got big problems': Trump warns of 'phase-2, phase-3'

When asked about Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with Chinese President Xi Jinping at China's military parade and whether he is considering slapping secondary sanctions on Moscow, Trump said, "Well, I've already done that with...

Delhi: Yamuna Swells Past 207 Metre Mark
Delhi: Yamuna Swells Past 207 Metre Mark

Floodwaters reached near the Delhi secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV