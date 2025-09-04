Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 88.12 against US dollar

21:42

The rupee fell 10 paise to close at 88.12 against the US dollar on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund outflows and a stronger greenback.





However, positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets -- which were buoyed by the GST rate revision -- and a drop in international crude oil prices prevented sharper losses in the local unit, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.09 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 87.85-88.19 before settling at 88.12, down 10 paise from its previous close.





The rupee recovered 13 paise from its all-time low level to settle at 88.02 against the US dollar on Wednesday.