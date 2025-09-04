HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Revealed! What Modi-Putin spoke on 50-min car ride

Thu, 04 September 2025
Modi, Putin in the car during the SCO in Tianjin, China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that during a ride with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Russian leader's Aurus they discussed talks with the US in Alaska.

"This is no secret, I told him what we talked about in Alaska," the Russian president said, replying to a question by journalists on the matter at a press conference in China.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit took place in Tianjin, China, on August 31-September 1. It was attended by more than 20 leaders, including Putin and the heads of ten international organizations.

After the summit, Putin and Modi communicated one-on-one in Putin's Aurus car en route to the venue of Russian-Indian talks. 

The motorcade pulled up to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Tianjin, and the accompanying delegations went inside while Putin and Modi continued their conversation in the car. This conversation lasted 50 minutes. Then, the leaders moved to the negotiating room where their delegations had been waiting for them.

-- Tass

