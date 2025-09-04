HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Reduced to formality: Jairam Ramesh questions GST Council's role

Thu, 04 September 2025
09:38
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday questioned the role of the GST council, asking whether it has been reduced to "formality" by citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prior announcements regarding the tax reforms during his August 15 speech.

The Congress MP said that Union Finance Minister made major announcements following the GST council meeting; however, the decisions were proclaimed by PM Modi during his Independence Day speech. "The Union Finance Minister has made major announcements last evening after the meeting of the GST Council, which is a constitutional body. 

However, even before the GST Council meeting, the Prime Minister had already proclaimed the substance of its decisions in his Independence Day speech of August 15th, 2025. Is the GST Council to be reduced to a formality?," Jairam Ramesh wrote on 'X'. 

He stressed that the Congress party had been advocating reforms in the GST for a long time, which would reduce prices and tax cuts on a lot of large consumption items. He noted that the reforms would place a compliance burden on MSMEs and expand GST coverage. -- ANI

