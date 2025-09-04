Putin, Kim plotting against US: Trump

Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that the leaders "were hoping I was watching" their joint appearance at a large military parade in Beijing. "I thought it was very, very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it. And they were hoping I was watching -- and I was watching," Trump said of China's military showboating, as per New York Times.

Xi hosted leaders from several fellow US adversaries for the parade, showing off Beijing's military might to the world.

Asked whether he was invited to attend the lavish ceremony, Trump said he would not have attended even if he had been.

"It wouldn't have been my place," the president said, as per New York Times.

The Chinese military parade marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II -- and featured cheerful interactions between Putin, Xi and client leaders such as North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.