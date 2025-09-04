Nepal bans Facebook, Instagram, X

19:07

The government of Nepal on Thursday decided to block 26 social media platforms for operating without registration.





The meeting held on Thursday, attended by Communication and Information Technology Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung, ministry officials, representatives from the Nepal Telecommunication Authority, telecom operators and internet service providers, made the decision.





According to ministry officials, all unregistered platforms will be restricted with immediate effect.





The Ministry has already begun issuing letters to the concerned companies.





The government had set a seven-day deadline for mandatory registration, which expired on Wednesday past midnight.However, major social media platforms such as Meta (Facebook), Alphabet, X, Reddit, and LinkedIn have not yet contacted the Ministry regarding the process.





Officials had earlier warned that platforms failing to comply would face a gradual suspension of their services in Nepal.





Currently, platforms such as Viber, TikTok, Wetalk and Nimbuzz are registered, while Telegram and Global Diary are in the process. Widely used platforms like Facebook, Twitter (X), and WhatsApp have yet to initiate registration.





This move follows a Supreme Court order and a recent ministerial meeting led by Communications Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung.





The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology clarified that the restriction will apply nationwide and that any unregistered platforms found operating in Nepal will also face the same ban. The government has emphasised that platforms may resume operation once they complete registration, ensuring compliance with national regulations.





"The Honourable Supreme Court, in a contempt of court case (Case No. 080-8-0012), has issued a directive order in the name of the Government of Nepal to mandatorily list domestic or foreign-origin online and social media platforms with the relevant authorities before operation and to evaluate and monitor unwanted content. In accordance with the decision of the Government of Nepal (Council of Ministers) dated 2082.05.09, for the implementation of the said order, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has published a public notice on 2082.05.12, giving a deadline of seven (7) days to list social media platforms as per the 'Directive on Regulating the Use of Social Media, 2080'. All stakeholders are hereby informed that the Nepal Telecommunication Authority has been directed to deactivate social media platforms within Nepal that have not contacted the Ministry for listing within the specified time limit and to reactivate them from the same moment if they are listed," a notice issued by the ministry reads.





All other major social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Reddit, Discord, Pinterest, Signal, Threads, WeChat, Quora, Tumblr, Clubhouse, Rumble, Mi Video, Mi Vike, Line, Imo, Jalo, Sol, and Hamro Patro, will be blocked until they complete the registration process. -- ANI