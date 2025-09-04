HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nepal bans Facebook, Instagram, X

Thu, 04 September 2025
Share:
19:07
image
The government of Nepal on Thursday decided to block 26 social media platforms for operating without registration.

The meeting held on Thursday, attended by Communication and Information Technology Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung, ministry officials, representatives from the Nepal Telecommunication Authority, telecom operators and internet service providers, made the decision.

According to ministry officials, all unregistered platforms will be restricted with immediate effect.

The Ministry has already begun issuing letters to the concerned companies. 

The government had set a seven-day deadline for mandatory registration, which expired on Wednesday past midnight.However, major social media platforms such as Meta (Facebook), Alphabet, X, Reddit, and LinkedIn have not yet contacted the Ministry regarding the process.

Officials had earlier warned that platforms failing to comply would face a gradual suspension of their services in Nepal.

Currently, platforms such as Viber, TikTok, Wetalk and Nimbuzz are registered, while Telegram and Global Diary are in the process. Widely used platforms like Facebook, Twitter (X), and WhatsApp have yet to initiate registration.

This move follows a Supreme Court order and a recent ministerial meeting led by Communications Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology clarified that the restriction will apply nationwide and that any unregistered platforms found operating in Nepal will also face the same ban. The government has emphasised that platforms may resume operation once they complete registration, ensuring compliance with national regulations.

"The Honourable Supreme Court, in a contempt of court case (Case No. 080-8-0012), has issued a directive order in the name of the Government of Nepal to mandatorily list domestic or foreign-origin online and social media platforms with the relevant authorities before operation and to evaluate and monitor unwanted content. In accordance with the decision of the Government of Nepal (Council of Ministers) dated 2082.05.09, for the implementation of the said order, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has published a public notice on 2082.05.12, giving a deadline of seven (7) days to list social media platforms as per the 'Directive on Regulating the Use of Social Media, 2080'. All stakeholders are hereby informed that the Nepal Telecommunication Authority has been directed to deactivate social media platforms within Nepal that have not contacted the Ministry for listing within the specified time limit and to reactivate them from the same moment if they are listed," a notice issued by the ministry reads.

All other major social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Reddit, Discord, Pinterest, Signal, Threads, WeChat, Quora, Tumblr, Clubhouse, Rumble, Mi Video, Mi Vike, Line, Imo, Jalo, Sol, and Hamro Patro, will be blocked until they complete the registration process. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Imposed tariffs on India for...: Trump admin tells SC
Imposed tariffs on India for...: Trump admin tells SC

The Trump administration has told the US Supreme Court that it imposed tariffs against India for purchasing Russian energy products as part of its strategy to address the war in Ukraine.

LIVE! Nepal bans Facebook, Instagram, X
LIVE! Nepal bans Facebook, Instagram, X

'Voter before citizen?' Plea seeks probe against Sonia
'Voter before citizen?' Plea seeks probe against Sonia

A plea has been filed seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging her name was included in the electoral rolls three years before she became an Indian citizen.

'India-China Won't Go Back To What It Was'
'India-China Won't Go Back To What It Was'

'What's currently underway is not a 'reset'.''What needs to be arrived at is a new balance.'

New GST rates make sub-4m cars cheaper
New GST rates make sub-4m cars cheaper

The GST Council on Wednesday approved two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV