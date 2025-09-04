HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi meets chip giants, says confidence in India's potential rising

Thu, 04 September 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met top executives of global semiconductor giants at SEMICON India 2025 and noted their confidence in India's potential as a hub for chip innovation and manufacturing. 

The interaction witnessed a gathering of prominent figures from the semiconductor world. 

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Earlier today, interacted with leading CEOs from the world of semiconductors during SEMICON India 2025. Their confidence in India's potential is evident, and they are betting big on India as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing. I talked about India's relentless reform journey in this sector, which includes building robust infrastructure and emphasis on skilling as well as innovation".

While a full list of all attendees was not immediately available, photographs from the event showed ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet, AMD CTO Mark Papermaster, Seoul Semiconductors CEO Chung Hoon Lee, and Applied Materials- Semiconductor Product Group President Prabu Raja, among others. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

GST 2.0: Diwali bonanza to build Atmanirbhar Bharat
GST 2.0: Diwali bonanza to build Atmanirbhar Bharat

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

LIVE! Jolt to NDA in TN as Dhinakaran-led AMMK exits coalition
LIVE! Jolt to NDA in TN as Dhinakaran-led AMMK exits coalition

India poised to cut Russian oil? US lawmaker says...
India poised to cut Russian oil? US lawmaker says...

An influential US lawmaker claims his visit to India helped catalyze "early signals" that New Delhi may reduce its imports of Russian oil, a step he described as "meaningful" in weakening Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

India not to blame for Pak's devastating floods: Experts
India not to blame for Pak's devastating floods: Experts

Hydrology experts suggest that India cannot be directly blamed for the devastating monsoon flooding in Pakistan this year, citing greater destruction upstream of the border and lack of evidence for intentional action.

Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates
Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal to challenge Maharashtra government's order expediting Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas, citing concerns from OBC leaders and seeking legal opinion on the government's authority to change people's caste.

