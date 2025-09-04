Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani is dead

19:16





The Armani Group released a statement expressing "infinite sorrow" at the passing of its "creator, founder, and tireless driving force."





Known as "King Giorgio," Armani was celebrated for his modern and elegant style, and his business acumen.





He built his company into a global powerhouse with an annual turnover of approximately 2.3 billion euros.





Armani was known for his hands-on approach, overseeing every detail of his collections and business operations.





The designer had been in ill-health for some time and missed his group's Milan Men's Fashion Week show in June, a first for his career.





A funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, with a private funeral to follow.





Caption: Actress Sonam flanked by husband Anand Ahuja and Giorgio Armani at the Milan Fashion Week 2018. Photograph: Courtesy, Giorgio Armani/Instagram

