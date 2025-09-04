HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani is dead

Thu, 04 September 2025
19:16
Famed Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91, his company confirmed on Thursday. 

The Armani Group released a statement expressing "infinite sorrow" at the passing of its "creator, founder, and tireless driving force."

Known as "King Giorgio," Armani was celebrated for his modern and elegant style, and his business acumen. 

He built his company into a global powerhouse with an annual turnover of approximately 2.3 billion euros. 

Armani was known for his hands-on approach, overseeing every detail of his collections and business operations.

The designer had been in ill-health for some time and missed his group's Milan Men's Fashion Week show in June, a first for his career. 

A funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, with a private funeral to follow.

Caption: Actress Sonam flanked by husband Anand Ahuja and Giorgio Armani at the Milan Fashion Week 2018. Photograph: Courtesy, Giorgio Armani/Instagram

