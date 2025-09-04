HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Land sinks in 2 villages of Reasi, residents shifted

Thu, 04 September 2025
23:52
Fifty houses were damaged due to the sinking of land in twin mountainous hamlets of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, prompting authorities to evacuate villagers to safer places, officials said.

The administration is working round-the-clock with full commitment, prioritising the safety, rehabilitation and well-being of the affected families. 

"At village Bagga Jameslan, land sinking damaged around 35 houses. The administration swiftly evacuated all affected families from the hamlet," a senior official said.

They were relocated to three identified relief camps at Government High School, Middle School and Panchayat Ghar in the area, he said.

Similarly, in village Sarh, land sinking damaged 15 houses, he said, adding that the families were safely evacuated and shifted to the relief camp established at Panchayat Ghar.

In response to the continuous rainfall and subsequent land sinking incidents in Mahore subdivision, the administration, under the direct supervision of Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik, acted promptly to safeguard lives and ensure timely relief measures.

The operations were closely supervised on the spot by Mahore Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shafqat Majeed Bhat along with other officials from all essential departments, ensuring safe evacuation and immediate relief.

All relief camps have adequate arrangements including ration, blankets, mattresses, tents, drinking water and uninterrupted electricity supply for the displaced families, he added.  -- PTI

