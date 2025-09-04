HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jolt to NDA in TN as Dhinakaran-led AMMK exits coalition

Thu, 04 September 2025
TTV Dhinakaran/File image
TTV Dhinakaran/File image
TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK on Wednesday announced walking out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance coalition, protesting against "betrayal." 

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is the second party to leave the opposition bloc, following expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam who led his outfit out of the alliance recently.

Addressing reporters at Kattumannarkoil, Dhinakaran, himself an expelled AIADMK leader, said "this movement (AMMK) was started against the betrayal of some persons."

"We believed they will transform or will be transformed but nothing happened...we are not fools to carry them on our shoulders. We waited for a few months expecting those in Delhi (BJP) to take a good decision, but nothing seems to be happening," he said.

"We are leaving NDA. We will inform about our next course of action in December," he added.

He did not reveal any names vis-a-vis betrayal.

The NDA is led by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu after it forged alliance with the BJP in April this year, after parting ways in 2023.

AMMK had unsuccessfully contested from Theni and Tiruchirappalli as part of the NDA coalition during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Dhinakaran tried his luck from Theni. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

GST 2.0: Diwali bonanza to build Atmanirbhar Bharat
GST 2.0: Diwali bonanza to build Atmanirbhar Bharat

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

LIVE! Jolt to NDA in TN as Dhinakaran-led AMMK exits coalition
LIVE! Jolt to NDA in TN as Dhinakaran-led AMMK exits coalition

India poised to cut Russian oil? US lawmaker says...
India poised to cut Russian oil? US lawmaker says...

An influential US lawmaker claims his visit to India helped catalyze "early signals" that New Delhi may reduce its imports of Russian oil, a step he described as "meaningful" in weakening Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

India not to blame for Pak's devastating floods: Experts
India not to blame for Pak's devastating floods: Experts

Hydrology experts suggest that India cannot be directly blamed for the devastating monsoon flooding in Pakistan this year, citing greater destruction upstream of the border and lack of evidence for intentional action.

Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates
Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal to challenge Maharashtra government's order expediting Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas, citing concerns from OBC leaders and seeking legal opinion on the government's authority to change people's caste.

