Jewellery store robbed at gunpoint in Jamshedpur

00:19





The incident happened near Gudri Bazar in the Sonari police station area, they said.





Around six armed men entered the store as customers and looted gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, after attacking the owner with a pistol butt, a police officer said.





The store owner is undergoing treatment at the Tata Main Hospital.





SP (City) Kumar Shivashish and DSP Manoj Thakur visited the store following the incident.





Thakur said the armed men arrived at the store on two motorcycles.





CCTV footage of the area is being scrutinised to identify the robbers, he said. -- PTI

