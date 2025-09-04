HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IPL tickets to get costlier with 40% GST

Thu, 04 September 2025
Indian cricket fans, who love turning up for IPL matches across the country, will have to shell out more for tickets next season with government raising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on admission to these games from 28 per cent to 40 per cent. 

According to a Ministry of Finance release issued late on Wednesday, "Admission to casinos, race clubs, any place having casinos or race clubs or sporting events like IPL will have GST of 40 percent with ITC (Input Tax Credit). An IPL ticket with a base price Rs 500 before GST till last season would ultimately cost Rs 640 with GST levied at 28 per cent. However, during the 2026 edition, the same ticket will now cost Rs 700 after imposition of 40 per cent GST by the government. This is because IPL tickets have been classified in the 'Luxury Goods' category.

