IIT Madras best educational institute, JNU ranked...

Thu, 04 September 2025
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras bagged the top spot in the Ministry of Education's NIRF rankings for the seventh year in a row, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, according to officials.

The rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday. Among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru, with Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second spot. The third and fourth positions have been bagged by Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Jamia Millia Islamia. Delhi University's Hindu College has been ranked at the top among colleges, followed by Miranda House and Hans Raj College. Kirori Mal College is at the fourth spot, while St Stephen's College has secured the fifth position.

IISc Bengaluru is the top-ranked research institution, followed by IIT Madras. Among open universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is at the top spot, followed by Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru. PTI

