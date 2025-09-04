Finally have to follow Rahul's advice: Cong on GST reform

10:42

The tweets by Rahul Gandhi on GST shared by Pawan Khera





In a post on X, Pawan Khera wrote, "When they finally have to follow @RahulGandhi's advice, why do they take so much time in doing that?" Notably, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had earlier urged for an 18 per cent GST cap.





Khera shared old posts of Rahul Gandhi, where he wrote, "As the GST Council begins its deliberations today, I want to stress again that an 18% cap on the GST rate is in everybody's interest."





"Since 2005, Congress Party has wanted a GST that is not only pro industry & pro trade but also non-inflationary for common ppl esp the poor. As an indirect tax, GST affects rich and poor alike. l urge GST Council to keep the rate at 18% or lower so that the poor are not unduly burdened!," Rahul Gandhi's old post reads. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram also criticised the GST reform move as being "8 years too late".





In a post on X, Chidambaram said the current GST design and rates should not have been introduced in the first place, adding that the opposition had repeatedly warned against these issues for years, but their pleas were ignored.





"The GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services are WELCOME but 8 years TOO LATE. The current design of GST and the rates prevailing until today ought not to have been introduced in the first place. We have been crying hoarse for the last 8 years against the design and rates of GST, but our pleas fell on deaf ears," he wrote. Chidambaram further questioned the government's timing for the reforms, speculating on the possible reasons behind the sudden change. -- ANI

