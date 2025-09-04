HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Euphoria in country: BJP on GST reforms

Thu, 04 September 2025
The BJP on Thursday hailed the GST reforms as a historic measure which will benefit every section of society and hit back at the Congress over its claim that it had been pushing for tax rationalisation, saying nobody had stopped the party in its long tenure from rolling out the unified indirect tax regime. 

With some Congress leaders noting that their leader Rahul Gandhi had long favoured the two-tier tax structure as announced by the GST Council, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said he is "staying in la la land" and that is not going to bring any dividend to his party. 

"Who had stopped Rahul Gandhi and his party to bring the GST before 2014? it shows their own inefficiency," Patra told reporters, listing a range of items from household goods to farm sector products to medical items to highlight that these all were charged a much higher VAT when the Congress was in power compared to the proposed taxes. 

The Congress ruled the country for decades and had the opportunity to simplify the complex tax regime and roll out the Goods and Services Tax but lacked courage and intention, Patra said. 

With the reduced GST applicable from the first day (September 22) of Navratra, there is a sense of "euphoria" in the country, as it has brought smile on everyone's face, he said. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patra said his government has shown intention, courage and democratic spirit to bring consensus among all states to roll out the GST while all the Congress could do was discuss and debate. -- PTI

