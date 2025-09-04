HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Eid holiday in Mumbai is now on September 8

Thu, 04 September 2025
Share:
14:50
image
The Maharashtra government on Thursday said the public holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban district will be observed on September 8, instead of September 5. 

The decision was taken after the Muslim community resolved to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 8 to ensure harmony as Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 6, when Ganesh idols will be immersed after public processions. 

In a circular, the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that while the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs. Government offices in Mumbai city and suburbs will remain open as usual on September 5, the circular clarified. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a single BJP MLA will remain in Bengal: Mamata
LIVE! Not a single BJP MLA will remain in Bengal: Mamata

Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur
Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur

The three sides also agreed on the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to Manipur, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons with nearest CRPF/BSF camps and stringent physical...

Putin reveals what he told Modi during limo ride in China
Putin reveals what he told Modi during limo ride in China

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders had a tete-a-tete in the car for about an hour.

New GST rates make sub-4m cars cheaper
New GST rates make sub-4m cars cheaper

The GST Council on Wednesday approved two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

If betrayed over Maratha quota...: Jarange issues warning
If betrayed over Maratha quota...: Jarange issues warning

Activist Manoj Jarange warns of political consequences if the Maratha community is 'betrayed' on quota promises, asserting that all Marathas will be included in the OBC category. He also addresses concerns from OBC leaders and the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV