Eid holiday in Mumbai is now on September 8

14:50





The decision was taken after the Muslim community resolved to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 8 to ensure harmony as Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 6, when Ganesh idols will be immersed after public processions.





In a circular, the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that while the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs. Government offices in Mumbai city and suburbs will remain open as usual on September 5, the circular clarified. PTI

The Maharashtra government on Thursday said the public holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban district will be observed on September 8, instead of September 5.