HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EC issues notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera's wife

Thu, 04 September 2025
Share:
17:49
image
Poll authorities in Delhi issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera's wife Kota Neelima on Thursday for allegedly registering in the electoral roll of more than one constituency, including one in Telangana.

There was no immediate reaction from Neelima, who is also a party leader in Telangana, or her husband to the notice.

The electoral registration officer of New Delhi assembly constituency shared a copy of the notice issued to Neelima on X.

Khera was issued a notice on Tuesday for being enrolled as a voter in New Delhi and Jangpura assembly constituencies.

The notice to his wife said that she was registered as a voter in New Delhi constituency and Khairtabad in Telangana.

She has been given until 11 am on September 10 to tender her reply to the notice.

"It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency.

"As you may be aware, that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950. You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act," read the notice.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday alleged that Khera's wife also has two active voter ID cards, and said party leader Rahul Gandhi cannot extricate himself from such 'acts of criminality within his own ranks'.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Euphoria in country: BJP on GST reforms
LIVE! Euphoria in country: BJP on GST reforms

Putin reveals what he told Modi during limo ride in China
Putin reveals what he told Modi during limo ride in China

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders had a tete-a-tete in the car for about an hour.

BJP wants to 'turn West Bengal into its colony': Mamata
BJP wants to 'turn West Bengal into its colony': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led Union government of compromising India's prestige before foreign powers, alleging a 'dictatorial mindset' and attempts to turn West Bengal into a 'colony'.

New GST rates make sub-4m cars cheaper
New GST rates make sub-4m cars cheaper

The GST Council on Wednesday approved two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur
Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur

The three sides also agreed on the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to Manipur, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons with nearest CRPF/BSF camps and stringent physical...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV