HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Common sense has dawned on Modi govt: Cong on GST reform

Thu, 04 September 2025
Share:
10:00
image
Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Thursday criticised the Centre's recent GST reforms, and said that the "One Nation, One Tax" had turned into "One Nation, 9 Taxes." 

Kharge also claimed that the Congress party had long pushed for a simpler GST system with lower rates to ease the burden on farmers, small businesses, and the middle class. In a post on X, Priyank Kharge wrote, "A bit of common sense seems to have dawned upon the Modi Sarkar on the Gabbar Singh Tax. For almost a decade, the Indian National Congress has been demanding simplification of GST. 

"One Nation, One Tax" had become "One Nation, 9 Taxes" -- 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%, and special rates of 0.25%, 1.5%, 3% and 6%." 

"LoP@RahulGandhiand Sri.@kharge had been consistently batting for 18% cap or lower on GST Rates. @INCIndiain its 2019 and 2024 Manifestos had demanded a GST 2.0 with simplified and rational tax regime. We had also demanded to simplify the complicated compliances which had severely hit the MSMEs and small businesses. For the first time, Farmers were taxed under the BJP, with GST rates on at least 36 goods/items in the farm sector ranging from 12% to 28%. Essential commodities like packaged milk, wheat flour, curd, books, stationery etc were brought in under the GST," the post reads. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Common sense has dawned on Modi govt: Cong on GST reform
LIVE! Common sense has dawned on Modi govt: Cong on GST reform

GST 2.0: India's Answer To Trump's Tariffs
GST 2.0: India's Answer To Trump's Tariffs

Simplifying GST rates, removing exemptions, easing disputes, and speeding up refunds can boost investment in India and offer the best reply to Trump's tariffs, observes V S Krishnan, former member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and...

White House pushed Modi closer to Russia, China: Ex-Trump aide
White House pushed Modi closer to Russia, China: Ex-Trump aide

Bolton slammed Trump's tariff policy, asserting that it has "shredded" decades of Western efforts to align India away from its Cold War ties with the then Soviet Union (Russia) and address the growing threat from China.

'India-China Won't Go Back To What It Was'
'India-China Won't Go Back To What It Was'

'What's currently underway is not a 'reset'.''What needs to be arrived at is a new balance.'

How Many MPs Face Criminal Charges?
How Many MPs Face Criminal Charges?

46 per cent of MPs facing criminal charges and 31 per cent serious cases.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV