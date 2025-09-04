HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Colonial era over: Putin slams Europe's plans for sanctions on India, China

Thu, 04 September 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticised Europe's plans for sanctions targeting Moscow's economic partners, particularly India and China, arguing that such punitive measures reflect an outdated colonial mindset and warning of the political repercussions for leaders in nations with historical sensitivities.

During a media interaction following his four-day visit to China on Wednesday (local time), the Russian President, while responding to a question about Europe's latest sanctions initiative due to the conflict in Ukraine, took a firm stand against the West, asserting that such terms should not be used, as they could possibly destabilise the political standing of leaders in their countries.  

"You have countries like India, with almost 1.5 billion people, China, with powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws. So when somebody tells you that they're going to punish you, you have to think how can the leadership of those countries, of those big countries, which had difficult periods in their history too, that had to do with colonialism, with attacks on their sovereignty during prolonged periods of time, you have to understand that if one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over, so that influences his behavior. Just as the colonial era is now over, they have to realise that they cannot use this term in speaking with their partners," Putin stated. 

Despite the tension, Putin expressed optimism about a diplomatic resolution, saying, "But ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place, and we will see a normal political dialogue again." -- ANI

