Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur

14:10





Govts, Kuki groups agree for relocation of 7 designated camps of militants away from areas vulnerable to conflict in Manipur and agree for negotiated solution to bring lasting peace, stability to Manipur. Kuki-Zo Council decides to open National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for free movement of commuters, essential goods.

Tripartite Suspension of Operations agreement signed between Centre, Manipur and Kuki-Zo groups, announces the MHA. Under the pact with Kuki-Zo groups, territorial integrity of Manipur will be maintained.