Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur

Thu, 04 September 2025
14:10
Tripartite Suspension of Operations agreement signed between Centre, Manipur and Kuki-Zo groups, announces the MHA. Under the pact with Kuki-Zo groups, territorial integrity of Manipur will be maintained. 

Govts, Kuki groups agree for relocation of 7 designated camps of militants away from areas vulnerable to conflict in Manipur and agree for negotiated solution to bring lasting peace, stability to Manipur. Kuki-Zo Council decides to open National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for free movement of commuters, essential goods.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Eid holiday in Mumbai is now on September 8
LIVE! Eid holiday in Mumbai is now on September 8

Putin reveals what he told Modi during limo ride in China
Putin reveals what he told Modi during limo ride in China

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders had a tete-a-tete in the car for about an hour.

If betrayed over Maratha quota...: Jarange issues warning
If betrayed over Maratha quota...: Jarange issues warning

Activist Manoj Jarange warns of political consequences if the Maratha community is 'betrayed' on quota promises, asserting that all Marathas will be included in the OBC category. He also addresses concerns from OBC leaders and the...

Trump's tariffs threaten vital ties with India: US lawmaker
Trump's tariffs threaten vital ties with India: US lawmaker

Meeks, a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats, on Wednesday (local time) underscored "Congress' support for the US-India partnership," following his meeting with Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

'Illegal felling of trees': SC takes note of landslides, floods
'Illegal felling of trees': SC takes note of landslides, floods

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) as well as the governments of Himachal...

