HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bata passes on GST relief ahead of deadline

Thu, 04 September 2025
Share:
17:12
image
Footwear major Bata India on Thursday said it has introduced its Bata Price Promise initiative, extending the benefit of the upcoming GST rate cut on footwear priced below Rs 1,000 to customers ahead of the official September 22 rollout. 

Under the scheme, prices across Bata outlets reflect a 7 per cent reduction, with the company absorbing the differential to pass on immediate savings to buyers, the company said in a statement. 

Footwear has seen GST cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. 

"Our priority at Bata is to make fashion and comfort accessible to every consumer. By absorbing GST on select footwear, we are ensuring festive shopping starts early, is more affordable, and brings greater joy to our customers," Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Euphoria in country: BJP on GST reforms
LIVE! Euphoria in country: BJP on GST reforms

Putin reveals what he told Modi during limo ride in China
Putin reveals what he told Modi during limo ride in China

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders had a tete-a-tete in the car for about an hour.

BJP wants to 'turn West Bengal into its colony': Mamata
BJP wants to 'turn West Bengal into its colony': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led Union government of compromising India's prestige before foreign powers, alleging a 'dictatorial mindset' and attempts to turn West Bengal into a 'colony'.

New GST rates make sub-4m cars cheaper
New GST rates make sub-4m cars cheaper

The GST Council on Wednesday approved two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur
Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur

The three sides also agreed on the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to Manipur, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons with nearest CRPF/BSF camps and stringent physical...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV