37 dead due to severe floods in Punjab

Thu, 04 September 2025
12:19
Amidst Punjab witnessing heavy rainfall, around 37 lives has been lost due to severe flood, announced state government on Thursday. 

According to government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur most affected area of the lot, as 324 villages are impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107), whose villages were significantly impacted by floods. 

Further, Punjab government said that around 1,75,216 hectares of total land have been affected. In Gurdaspur was most affected, as 40,169 hectares of crop land were impacted due to heavy rain. Additionally, crop land in Mansa (24967), Sangrur (6560) Fazilika (17786) and Kapurthala (3000) were also affected. -- ANI

