2 security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand

Thu, 04 September 2025
08:40
Two security personnel were killed and another was injured in a gunfight with members of the banned TSPC, a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

The encounter between security forces and members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) broke out around 12.30 am in the Kedal village under the Manatu Police Station limits, an officer said.

"Two security personnel were killed, and another was injured in the gunfight. The injured was admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital," Palamu DIG Naushad Alam told PTI. 

Based on information about the presence of TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu and his squad in the Kedal village, the operation was launched, another officer said. 

"As the security team reached the spot, TSPC members started firing at them. In the gunfight, three security personnel received bullet injuries.

They were immediately taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead, and the injured policeman is undergoing treatment," he added. -- PTI  

