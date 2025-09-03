Yamuna crosses danger level mark; people evacuated to safer locations

09:14

A drone visual of the Yamuna today





Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.





The water level is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days. As a preventive measure amid the anticipation of the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas nearby have been shifted to safer locations.





According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for today says, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain". "Thunderstorm with rain" for tomorrow, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for September 5, "Thunderstorm with rain" for September 6, and "Generally cloudy sky" for September 7 and 8.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger level mark on Wednesday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.