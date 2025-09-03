HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

What's PM going to do on tariffs affecting TN, asks DMK

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
11:58
image
Underscoring the impact of the American tariffs on the textiles industry in Tamil Nadu's western region, including Tiruppur, the ruling DMK on Wednesday asked what the BJP-led Centre was going to do to protect the industries in the western belt as the Saffron party has set its sight on western parts of the state to win votes. 

Listing Indian exports to the US, including textiles, the DMK's official organ "Murasoli" said the share of Tamil Nadu's western belt, including Coimbatore and Tiruppur was high in textiles and related exports. In an editorial on September 3, 2025, the Tamil daily cited data of annual textiles export of about Rs 12,000 crore to the US from Tiruppur, and said that due to the American tariffs, in Tiruppur region alone, 5 lakh workers may lose jobs and 3,000 industrial units might be shut. The US tariffs have left the western region on the boil and "what is the BJP government going to do to protect Tiruppur and Coimbatore? 

"What PM Modi is going to do to protect the western region? The BJP is a party that always works by aiming at the western region. The BJP targets the votes of people in the western region; what it is going to do to protect the industries in the western region?" Murasoli asked. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt extends cut-off entry date into India under CAA
LIVE! Govt extends cut-off entry date into India under CAA

'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'
'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'

'India has the deciding vote in the 21st century...India is a significant player in the 21st century and is poised to become even more powerful.'

Now, OBC activist threatens protests over Maratha quota
Now, OBC activist threatens protests over Maratha quota

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced forming a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an OBC in the state.

China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'
China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'

'If China shows greater concerns for Indian interests, ties could improve. Otherwise, the thaw could be short-lived.'

Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede

An emotional Virat Kohli expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims of the deadly stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title celebrations in Bengaluru on June 4.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV