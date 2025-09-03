HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vehicles to cost less as GST drops from 28% to 18%

Wed, 03 September 2025
22:45
GST rates on small cars and motorcycles up to 350 cc, three-wheelers, buses, trucks, and ambulances has been reduced from 28 percent to 18 percent. 

A uniform rate of 18 percent will now apply on all auto parts, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday evening while announcing the GST rates. 

The inverted duty structure in the textile sector has been corrected by lowering GST on man-made fibre from 18 percent to 5 percent, and on man-made yarn from 12 percent to 5 percent. 

In the fertiliser sector, GST on sulfuric acid, nitric acid, and ammonia has been brought down from 18 percent to 5 percent. 

Renewable energy devices, including biogas plants, windmills, solar panels, and solar water heaters, will also see a rate cut from 12 percent to 5 percent. -- ANI

