'US must apologise to India, charge zero percent tariff'

Wed, 03 September 2025
10:32
US President Donald Trump is facing severe crticism at home for imposing 'irrational' tariffs on India with some experts advising him to turn them down to zero and "apologise". 

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Edward Price, adjunct professor at New York University, mentioned that India has a "deciding" vote in shaping the 21st century and termed Washington's relationship with India as "crucial," expressing more amazement over Donald Trump's decision. 

"I consider the partnership between India and the US as the most crucial 21st-century partnership. This partnership will decide what happens between China and Russia. India has the deciding vote in the 21st century...India is a significant player in the 21st century and is poised to become even more powerful. 

"I can't for the life of me understand why the President of US in confrontation with China and in a war with Russia, if you think about it, then 50 per cent tariffs on India. We need to remove the 50 per cent tariff on India and get it down to something far more reasonable, I suggest zero per cent and apologise." he told ANI

